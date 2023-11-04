Delhi Pollution: 7 Tips To Keep Older, Kids, Pregnant, And Breathless Patients Health
04 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Stay indoors and avoid exertion, especially during peak pollution hours
When going outside, put on a certified N95/N99 mask
Consume a diet high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory foods
Use an air purifier in your home, particularly in the bedrooms of the elderly, children, and pregnant women
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids
Exercise on a regular basis, but avoid strenuous activities outside when pollution levels are high
Take regular steam baths to help clear your airways
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Winter Vegetables That Are Now in Season