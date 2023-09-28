Dengue: 10 Common Myths Debunked
Dengue mosquito bites people wearing dark-colored clothes
Any mosquito bite can cause dengue
You may catch dengue once in a lifetime
Dengue is a mild disease and slightly harmful.
Dengue mosquitoes only bite at night.
Dengue can only affect the elderly and children
You can prevent dengue by applying coconut oil.
Dengue can only affect people living in dirty surroundings
No medication is required for healing from dengue
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: World Heart Day 2023: Best Heart Hospitals In India