Dengue: 10 Common Myths Debunked

28 Sep, 2023

Anam Saifi

Dengue mosquito bites people wearing dark-colored clothes

Any mosquito bite can cause dengue

You may catch dengue once in a lifetime

Dengue is a mild disease and slightly harmful.

Dengue mosquitoes only bite at night.

Dengue can only affect the elderly and children

You can prevent dengue by applying coconut oil.

Dengue is contagious

Dengue can only affect people living in dirty surroundings

No medication is required for healing from dengue

Thanks For Reading!

Next: World Heart Day 2023: Best Heart Hospitals In India

 Find Out More