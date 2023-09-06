Dengue cases are rising rapidly in India and following proper rules during recovery is important.
Here are some fruits that may improve your immunity and help in dengue recovery.
Pomegranates have a positive impact on the body. It fights against fatigue and exhaustion, which are common issues during dengue.
Kiwi fruit has a strong therapeutic effect on dengue. It contains potassium, vitamin E and vitamin C, which help to boost immunity.
Orange are good for dengue patient as it helps to keep them hydrated.
Papaya is another fruit to note that is effective on dengue.
Dehydration is common when suffering from dengue. Drinking coconut water keeps your body hydrated.
Dragon fruit is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which fights against dengue hemorrhagic fever.
Banana is easy to digest and has sufficient nutrition to maintain a balanced diet.
Apple contains caffeic and chlorogenic acid that has anti-dengue properties.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Health Benefits of Aloe Vera Juice