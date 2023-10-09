Dengue Diet: 10 Foods to Boost Platelet Count
Leafy greens are good sources of vitamins and minerals that can aid in recovery and boost the immune system.
Coconut Water is a refreshing drink that consists of electrolytes which are essential in maintaining body's balance during recovery
Yogurt contains folate which helps in boosting platelet count and cell growth.
Berries are packed with antioxidants and vitamins that help increase the production of platelets.
Proteins like chicken, beans, and eggs can help support your gut health, which is extremely important to boost immunity and maintain overall health.
Oranges, lemons and other citrus fruits are rich sources of Vitamin C that can boost platelets in the blood.
Nuts offer fibre and complex carbs that provide sustained during recovery.
Pomegranate is rich in nutrients and antioxidants that can help Dengue patients who are very low on platelets.
Papayas, also known as papita are believed to increase the platelet count naturally. They can be consumed in the form of juice or added to smoothies.
