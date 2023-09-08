Dengue Fever: 10 Foods For Quick Recovery
Coconut Water: It contains a lot of minerals and salts. Since it maintains the body's electrolyte balance, dehydration won't occur.
Yoghurt: Its immunity-boosting properties help dengue sufferers recover faster.
Broccoli: They are a major source of vitamin K, which supports a rise in blood platelet levels.
Herbal Tea: It encourages sound sleep, which ultimately helps with faster recovery. As a result, it is an essential part of the dengue diet regimen.
Papaya Leaf: Patients with dengue have higher platelet counts and have improved immunity thanks to papaya leaf.
Pomegranates: They contain iron, which helps dengue patients maintain the required blood platelet level and recover from dengue more rapidly.
Pears: It help meet the rising need for antioxidants, fiber, vitamin A, and vitamin C. It enhances digestion, preserves intestinal flora, and stimulates the immune system.
Herbs & Spices: They have immune-boosting, antifungal, antiviral, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory effects.
Spinach: Iron and omega-3 fatty acids are found in spinach, which helps to strengthen the immune system. Additionally, it greatly aids in raising blood platelet count.
Oatmeal: Even when consumed in large quantities, oatmeal is easy to digest and makes you feel light and airy.
