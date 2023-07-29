Almonds assist in the recovery of energy levels after dengue by promoting overall energy.
Bananas aid in maintaining fluid balance and preventing cramping.
Dehydration, a frequent side effect in dengue patients, can be avoided with coconut water.
Ginger helps lower dengue inflammation and ease symptoms including joint discomfort.
In order to recover from dengue, platelet production and immunity are both boosted by papaya.
Pomegranate helps to increase blood count and strengthen immunity.
Soups and broths replace vital minerals and vitamins that are lost during dengue while also hydrating patients.
Spinach improves general healing and helps restore haemoglobin levels that were lost during dengue.
Turmeric helps the body recover from dengue while boosting the immune system.
Yogurt assists in digestion and maintains a healthy stomach.
