Dengue Fever Outbreak: Top 10 Prevention Tips to Protect Yourself From Deadly Fever
18 Sep, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Follow dengue fever guidelines by the government.
Use mosquito nets and screens to protect your body, especially if you are sleeping in front of a cooler.
Wear protective clothing all the time, even during nights while sleeping.
Use mosquito repellents. Kids should especially take care of this while going to schools and colleges.
Eliminate breeding sites where water can accumulate easily, especially construction sites, puddles, corners, spaces below the trees and then like.
Avoid peak mosquito activity like playing in an open field with bushes and lots of accumulated water around.
Regular screening of the house is absolutely necessary. Do not avoid this to save some money, especially if you have kids and elderly people at home.
Avoid smells which attract mosquitoes. You can also do the complete opposite and light up incense sticks that keep mosquitos and other insects at bay.
Support vector control measures - one of the most important steps to prevent yourself from any mosquito-borne disease.
Keep your environment clean - always remember that cleanliness and maintaining hygiene are the biggest solutions to avoid attracting any disease.
