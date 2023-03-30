Diabetes: 6 Unusual Symptoms to Watch For

30 Mar, 2023

Onam Gupta

Dry Mouth

Anyone can have dry mouth, but it tends to affect people with diabetes because high blood sugar decreases saliva flow.

Darker skin on the neck

One possible warning sign of diabetes is the development of dark patched on your skin, particularly around your neck.

Irritability

Constantly feeling irritated or having changes in mood is another sign of undiagnosed diabetes.

Pain in Your Limbs

When high sugar levels cause nerve damage, the pain can occur in legs or feets that may cause burning sensation in your limbs.

Vision Changes

High blood sugar can affect every part of your body, including your eyes

Weight Loss

When your body can't produce insulin properly, the body starts burning fats that can cause a sudden drop in overall body weight

