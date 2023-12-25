Diabetes: 7 Bedtime Rituals to Manage Blood Sugar

25 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

It's essential to have a balanced dinner with a mix of protein and healthy fats

Check Your blood glucose levels regularly before bedtime to make necessary adjustments to your diabetes management plan

Listen to good music to stay calm and relax your mood before night sleep

Minimise exposure to electronic screens before bedtime to promote better sleep quality and maintain stable blood sugar levels

Incorporate light exercises like stretching or a short walk before bedtime

Maintain a consistent sleep routine that can positively impact insulin sensitivity.

Stay hydrated, avoid sugar drinks that can lead to blood sugar spikes.

Thanks For Reading!

