Diabetes: 7 Bedtime Rituals to Manage Blood Sugar
It's essential to have a balanced dinner with a mix of protein and healthy fats
Check Your blood glucose levels regularly before bedtime to make necessary adjustments to your diabetes management plan
Listen to good music to stay calm and relax your mood before night sleep
Minimise exposure to electronic screens before bedtime to promote better sleep quality and maintain stable blood sugar levels
Incorporate light exercises like stretching or a short walk before bedtime
Maintain a consistent sleep routine that can positively impact insulin sensitivity.
Stay hydrated, avoid sugar drinks that can lead to blood sugar spikes.
