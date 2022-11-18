Diabetes: 7 Silent Symptoms in Adults

18 Nov, 2022
One of the most unusual and remotely associated symptoms of diabetes is darkness around the neck region.
18 Nov, 2022
Irritability and low moods are associated with diabetes
18 Nov, 2022
Diabetes compromises the immune system of the body and makes it prone to infections easily.
18 Nov, 2022
Unexplained weight loss can be related to several diseases.
18 Nov, 2022
Due to diabetes the blood vessels are damaged which leads to drying out of skin eventually leading to itching and peeling off.
18 Nov, 2022
Frequent and massive change in vision can be one of the biggest indicators of diabetes.
18 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!