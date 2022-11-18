Diabetes: 7 Silent Symptoms in Adults

Onam Gupta

Dark Skin on Neck

One of the most unusual and remotely associated symptoms of diabetes is darkness around the neck region.

Low Mood

Irritability and low moods are associated with diabetes

Regular Infections

Diabetes compromises the immune system of the body and makes it prone to infections easily.

Weight Loss

Unexplained weight loss can be related to several diseases.

Itching and peeling off skin

Due to diabetes the blood vessels are damaged which leads to drying out of skin eventually leading to itching and peeling off.

Change in Vision

Frequent and massive change in vision can be one of the biggest indicators of diabetes.

