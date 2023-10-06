Diabetes: 7 Teas to Lower Glucose Levels
06 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Monitoring diabetes level is crucial and teas can help with it.
Few herbal teas have a calming effect on the body and are good for lowering glucose levels.
Black Tea: As per new study, it can significantly reduce risk of type 2 diabetes, and prediabetes.
Chamomile Tea: It has a calming effect on the body and helps with insulin resistance that can help with glucose control.
Green Tea: Known for its multitude of health benefits, it is good for lowering glucose level when consumed in moderation.
Ginger Tea: Ginger is known to have medicinal properties and significantly reduce blood sugar levels
Cinnamon Tea: It has antidiabetic properties, increases insulin sensitivity.
Hibiscus Tea: This sour tea has antioxidants properties that help to manage blood sugar level.
Lemon Balm Tea: This herbal tea is citric scent, anti-diabetic properties and lowers risk of type 2 diabetes.
Including these 6 yeas can help in managing blood sugar level naturally at home.
