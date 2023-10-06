Diabetes: 7 Teas to Lower Glucose Levels

06 Oct, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Monitoring diabetes level is crucial and teas can help with it.

Few herbal teas have a calming effect on the body and are good for lowering glucose levels.

Black Tea: As per new study, it can significantly reduce risk of type 2 diabetes, and prediabetes.

Chamomile Tea: It has a calming effect on the body and helps with insulin resistance that can help with glucose control.

Green Tea: Known for its multitude of health benefits, it is good for lowering glucose level when consumed in moderation.

Ginger Tea: Ginger is known to have medicinal properties and significantly reduce blood sugar levels

Cinnamon Tea: It has antidiabetic properties, increases insulin sensitivity.

Hibiscus Tea: This sour tea has antioxidants properties that help to manage blood sugar level.

Lemon Balm Tea: This herbal tea is citric scent, anti-diabetic properties and lowers risk of type 2 diabetes.

Including these 6 yeas can help in managing blood sugar level naturally at home.

