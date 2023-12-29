Diabetes: 8 Risky Foods That Can Secretly Spike Your Blood Sugar

29 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

White bread has refined carbohydrates that can suddenly increase blood sugar spikes

Processed foods often contain hidden sugar and unhealthy fats that can cause increases in blood sugar levels.

Flavoured yogurt and sweetened dairy products can affect glucose levels

Candies can cause an increase in blood sugar spikes and can be problematic for diabetics

Fried food can contribute to insulin resistance, making it difficult for body to regulate blood sugar

Red meat is dangerous for heart health and cause increase in blood sugar levels

Beverages such as soda and sweetened drinks are high in sugar content that can cause a rapid surge in blood sugar levels

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Incredible Health Benefits of Having Chana Masala

 Find Out More