Diabetes: 8 Risky Foods That Can Secretly Spike Your Blood Sugar
White bread has refined carbohydrates that can suddenly increase blood sugar spikes
Processed foods often contain hidden sugar and unhealthy fats that can cause increases in blood sugar levels.
Flavoured yogurt and sweetened dairy products can affect glucose levels
Candies can cause an increase in blood sugar spikes and can be problematic for diabetics
Fried food can contribute to insulin resistance, making it difficult for body to regulate blood sugar
Red meat is dangerous for heart health and cause increase in blood sugar levels
Beverages such as soda and sweetened drinks are high in sugar content that can cause a rapid surge in blood sugar levels
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Incredible Health Benefits of Having Chana Masala