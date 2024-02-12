Diabetes Control: 10-Day Workout Plan to Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes
Day 1: Brisk walking for 30 minutes
Day 2: Interval training (alternating between walking and jogging)
Day 3: Strength training with resistance bands or weights for 30 minutes
Day 4: Yoga session focusing on flexibility and balance for 40 minutes
Day 5: Cycling or stationary biking for 30 minutes
Day 6: High-Intensity interval training (HIIT) workout for 20 minutes
Day 7: Gentle stretching or relaxation exercises
Day 9: Pilates session targeting core strength and stability for 40 minutes
Day 8: Swimming or water aerobics for 30 minutes
Day 10: Circuit training (a combination of strength and cardio exercises) for 30 minutes
