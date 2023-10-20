Diabetes Control: 7 Herbs and Spices to Manage Blood Sugar
20 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Diabetes can be controlled with help with including few herbs and spices from the kitchen.
Fenugreek: Soaked seeds overnight can help with glucose tolerance and lower blood sugar level.
Cinnamon: It is one of the most effective condiment to help diabetics manage glucose levels.
Turmeric: It is known to served medicinal purposes for ages. It may help improve insulin sensitivity.
Tulsi Leaves: Holy basil leaves are traditional ayurvedic medicine. It can help to improve insulin levels.
Cloves: Consuming cloves after meals can regulate blood sugar and increase metabolism.
Amla:Indian gooseberry is rich in vitamin C and good for diabetes.
Garlic: It is high in antioxidants, allicin compounds that is good for diabetes control.
Coriander: It is rich in antioxidants and helps lower blood sugar.
