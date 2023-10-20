Diabetes Control: 7 Herbs and Spices to Manage Blood Sugar

20 Oct, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Diabetes can be controlled with help with including few herbs and spices from the kitchen.

Fenugreek: Soaked seeds overnight can help with glucose tolerance and lower blood sugar level.

Cinnamon: It is one of the most effective condiment to help diabetics manage glucose levels.

Turmeric: It is known to served medicinal purposes for ages. It may help improve insulin sensitivity.

Tulsi Leaves: Holy basil leaves are traditional ayurvedic medicine. It can help to improve insulin levels.

Cloves: Consuming cloves after meals can regulate blood sugar and increase metabolism.

Amla:Indian gooseberry is rich in vitamin C and good for diabetes.

Garlic: It is high in antioxidants, allicin compounds that is good for diabetes control.

Coriander: It is rich in antioxidants and helps lower blood sugar.

Thanks For Reading!

