Diabetes Diet: 10 Worst Foods to Manage Blood sugar Level
04 Sep, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Certain foods and beverages are absolutely unhealthy for people living with diabetes.
Diabetic patients should keep a check on sugar content in foods and steer clear of it in order to better manage blood sugar levels.
Sugary Food: Food rich in sugar content should be avoided at all costs.
Packaged Foods: Added preservatives and refined sugar in packaged food can lead to sudden glucose spike.
Processed Meat: Chemicals and unhealthy fats can hamper diabetes level.
White Breads:It contains carbs that can cause weight gain in increase glucose level
Junk Food: Fried, salty, and unhealthy fat content is not healthy for people with diabetes.
Sweetend Fizzy Drinks:These may have empty calories that hamper insulin sensitivity and may cause glucose spike.
Full fat Diary: It has saturated fat that may put heart at risk.
Sugary Drinks: Shakes with sugary content can cause sugar rush and is super unhealthy for people living with diabetes.
Alcohol: Limit alcohol consumption as it may affect liver and production of glucose in the body.
Dried Fruits: Usually dried fruits have little to no water content and more concentrated sugar.
