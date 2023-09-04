Diabetes Diet: 10 Worst Foods to Manage Blood sugar Level

04 Sep, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Certain foods and beverages are absolutely unhealthy for people living with diabetes.

Diabetic patients should keep a check on sugar content in foods and steer clear of it in order to better manage blood sugar levels.

Sugary Food: Food rich in sugar content should be avoided at all costs.

Packaged Foods: Added preservatives and refined sugar in packaged food can lead to sudden glucose spike.

Processed Meat: Chemicals and unhealthy fats can hamper diabetes level.

White Breads:It contains carbs that can cause weight gain in increase glucose level

Junk Food: Fried, salty, and unhealthy fat content is not healthy for people with diabetes.

Sweetend Fizzy Drinks:These may have empty calories that hamper insulin sensitivity and may cause glucose spike.

Full fat Diary: It has saturated fat that may put heart at risk.

Sugary Drinks: Shakes with sugary content can cause sugar rush and is super unhealthy for people living with diabetes.

Alcohol: Limit alcohol consumption as it may affect liver and production of glucose in the body.

Dried Fruits: Usually dried fruits have little to no water content and more concentrated sugar.

