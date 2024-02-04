Diabetes Diet: 11 High Sugar Fruits to Avoid Spike in Blood Sugar Level
Mango: It is high in sugar and low in fibre, which makes mango one of the worst fruits for diabetics.
Bananas: Sugar-rich foods contain extra carbs, which can disturb the glucose level of diabetics.
Cherry: Monitor your portion size of cherry if you are a diabetic.
Grape: They can be nutritious only when consumed in moderation. They are high-calorie fruit with 14g of carbs.
Orange: It is a calorie-rich, sugar fruit that can lead to a spike in your blood sugar level.
Pear: It is one of the highest sugar-content fruits that can lead to a spike in your blood sugar level.
Pomegranate: Even while anar is a low GI fruit, it has higher GI carbohydrates that can be troublesome for diabetics
Strawberry: The calorie-rich fruit can satisfy your sweet tooth. Avoid them as much as possible!
Watermelon: They have a high GI of about 80, which isn't the ideal amount for a diabetes patient.
