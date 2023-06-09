Diabetes Diet: 5 Grains to Manage Blood Sugar
09 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, the following grains are healthy for people with diabetes
With diabetes it is important monitor carb intake. But these wholegrains are diabetes friendly as per the nutritionist
Barley: With its components it can help lower bad cholesterol
Oats Bran: It contains soluble fiber and is rich in magnesium too
Due to its magnesium and fibrous content, it is good for blood sugar control
Bajra also is beneficial for constipation and weight loss
Bajra: Rich in iron and fiber, it has low glycemic index as well.
Ragi: It is good for diabetes and helps to reduce bad cholesterol as well
Amaranth: It is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties as well
Jowar: It is rich in Vitamin K1 which plays a crucial role in blood clotting and bone growth.
