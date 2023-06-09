Diabetes Diet: 5 Grains to Manage Blood Sugar

09 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, the following grains are healthy for people with diabetes

With diabetes it is important monitor carb intake. But these wholegrains are diabetes friendly as per the nutritionist

Barley: With its components it can help lower bad cholesterol

Oats Bran: It contains soluble fiber and is rich in magnesium too

Due to its magnesium and fibrous content, it is good for blood sugar control

Bajra also is beneficial for constipation and weight loss

Bajra: Rich in iron and fiber, it has low glycemic index as well.

Ragi: It is good for diabetes and helps to reduce bad cholesterol as well

Amaranth: It is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties as well

Jowar: It is rich in Vitamin K1 which plays a crucial role in blood clotting and bone growth.

