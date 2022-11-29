When it comes to food, people with diabetes try to cut out carbohydrates sources but one must include healthy carbs in their diet.
Add walnuts and almonds instead of raisins, dates in small amounts everyday.
Green leafy vegetables should be added to everyday meals as it is a good source of fibre and yams, potatoes much be avoided.
Apples, guavas, oranges, pomegranates, papayas, and watermelons are high-fiber fruits that can be consumed in moderation each day.
It is recommended to eat pulses like rajma, chickpeas, and lentils among others because they will give the body the nutrients it needs.
