Include Healthy Carbs in Diet

When it comes to food, people with diabetes try to cut out carbohydrates sources but one must include healthy carbs in their diet.

29 Nov, 2022

Tanya Garg

Whole Grains And Cereals

Dry Fruits And Nuts

Add walnuts and almonds instead of raisins, dates in small amounts everyday.

Leafy Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables should be added to everyday meals as it is a good source of fibre and yams, potatoes much be avoided.

Fruits

Apples, guavas, oranges, pomegranates, papayas, and watermelons are high-fiber fruits that can be consumed in moderation each day.

Proteins And Pulses

It is recommended to eat pulses like rajma, chickpeas, and lentils among others because they will give the body the nutrients it needs.

