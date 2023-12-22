Diabetes Diet: 7 Dietary Mistakes to Avoid Spike in Glucose Level
Overeating on a regular basis increases the risk of weight gain and obesity, both of which are linked to type 2 diabetes.
Load up on seasonal fruits and vegetables in your diet. They have a high fiber content, which aids with blood sugar regulation.
One common mistake that raises the risk of getting diabetes is missing breakfast. A nutritious meal speeds up the body's metabolism and aids in blood sugar regulation.
Diets high in saturated and trans fats can exacerbate insulin sensitivity and promote inflammatory responses in the body.
Make sure your diet is rich in a variety of high-fiber foods. Fiber requires a lot of energy to digest and break down.
Consume more whole foods like cereals, fruits, whole grains, and so on and fewer processed grains and commodities.
Blood sugar levels spike when sugary foods and beverages are consumed in excess, particularly packaged or processed meals.
