Diabetes Diet: 7 Low GI Foods to Control Your Glucose Level
GI foods have little to no impact on blood sugar levels. It is slowly absorbed and can help stabilize blood sugar levels.
Oatmeal: It is a soluble fibre that slows down glucose absorption and helps to manage the spike in blood sugar levels.
Legumes: Kidney or black beans have low GI dietary fibres that are great for diabetes patients.
Whole Grains: They lower the risk of heart disease and slow digestion and absorption of carbs. It can help to prevent a spike in glucose levels.
Apples: The powerful fruit is a fibre-rich snack to binge eat. The fibre contents help to prevent a spike in glucose levels.
Barley Water: Jau has bioactive compounds that may help enhance insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of sudden blood sugar spikes.
Bitter Gourd: It contains active compounds that help to manage diabetes effectively. Drink freshly extracted karela juice every morning.
Fibre-Rich Veggies: Beans, spinach, broccoli, and other leafy vegetables tend to keep you full for a long which in turn helps to regular your blood sugar level.
