Diabetes Diet: 7 Morning Drinks to Keep Your Glucose Level in Check

17 Dec, 2023

Tanya Garg

Karela Juice: It is a well-known home remedy for diabetes management. Drink this juice first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

Amla Juice: Amla is rich in vitamin C, which has antioxidant properties. Consuming this juice every morning is believed to manage your blood sugar level.

Aloe Vera Juice: Aloe vera assists in improving insulin sensitivity. Start with a small amount and see how your body reacts.

Methi Seed Water: Soak a tsp of methi seeds in water overnight and drink the water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

Turmeric Water: Turmeric contains curcumin which has anti-inflammatory and blood sugar-regulating properties.

Ginger Water: Ginger has zinc that promotes the secretion of insulin. Additionally, it is also jam-packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Cinnamon Tea: The natural agents found in cinnamon serve as insulin to keep the blood glucose level in check.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weight Loss Tips: 9 Ways to Lose Kilos After 30

 Find Out More