Diabetes Diet: 7 Morning Drinks to Keep Your Glucose Level in Check
Karela Juice: It is a well-known home remedy for diabetes management. Drink this juice first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.
Amla Juice: Amla is rich in vitamin C, which has antioxidant properties. Consuming this juice every morning is believed to manage your blood sugar level.
Aloe Vera Juice: Aloe vera assists in improving insulin sensitivity. Start with a small amount and see how your body reacts.
Methi Seed Water: Soak a tsp of methi seeds in water overnight and drink the water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.
Turmeric Water: Turmeric contains curcumin which has anti-inflammatory and blood sugar-regulating properties.
Ginger Water: Ginger has zinc that promotes the secretion of insulin. Additionally, it is also jam-packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.
Cinnamon Tea: The natural agents found in cinnamon serve as insulin to keep the blood glucose level in check.
