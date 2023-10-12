Diabetes Diet: 7 Vegetables to Reduce Blood Sugar Spike

12 Oct, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Over million of Indians are living with diabetes.

Low-glycemic indiex foods are important to include in diet to control blood sugar spike.

Non starchy vegetables are good for diabetes control.

Carrot has vitamin A and vitamin C that helps to control glucose.

Spinach: It is packed with nutrients and aids in better blood flow.

Broccoli: It is rich in fiber and is a prebiotic good for diabetes.

Bell Pepper: Red and green bell pepper help to lower sudden glucose spike.

Cabbage: It is rich in vitamin C and helps to control blood sugar levels.

Green beans are also good for diabetic. It has all the required vitamins that help in managing diabetes level.

