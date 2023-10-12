Diabetes Diet: 7 Vegetables to Reduce Blood Sugar Spike
12 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Over million of Indians are living with diabetes.
Low-glycemic indiex foods are important to include in diet to control blood sugar spike.
Non starchy vegetables are good for diabetes control.
Carrot has vitamin A and vitamin C that helps to control glucose.
Spinach: It is packed with nutrients and aids in better blood flow.
Broccoli: It is rich in fiber and is a prebiotic good for diabetes.
Bell Pepper: Red and green bell pepper help to lower sudden glucose spike.
Cabbage: It is rich in vitamin C and helps to control blood sugar levels.
Green beans are also good for diabetic. It has all the required vitamins that help in managing diabetes level.
