Diabetes Diet: 8 Foods To Control Blood Sugar Level
06 May, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Oats: A healthy breakfast option, they are rich in minerals, fibers that help with blood sugar control
Berries: One of the healthiest foods to add, they are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that help with diabetes.
Pumpkin Seeds: These have several health benefits and relatively considered to help manage glucose levels
Citrus Food: Fruits and foods rich in citrus are considered to have low glycemic level and may help with blood sugar.
Chia Seeds: A healthy option, it helps to improve insulin resistance.
Eggs: They are highly nutritious and is rich in protein and other minerals that may help manage high blood sugar level.
Avocados: Have healthy fats, fiber and vitamins
Broccoli: Rich in antioxidants, it is a good source to maintain diabetes
Apples: These fruits have soluble fiber and may help with diabetes diet
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023: How to Check At Bse.Ap.Gov.In