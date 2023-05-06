Diabetes Diet: 8 Foods To Control Blood Sugar Level

06 May, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Oats: A healthy breakfast option, they are rich in minerals, fibers that help with blood sugar control

Berries: One of the healthiest foods to add, they are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that help with diabetes.

Pumpkin Seeds: These have several health benefits and relatively considered to help manage glucose levels

Citrus Food: Fruits and foods rich in citrus are considered to have low glycemic level and may help with blood sugar.

Chia Seeds: A healthy option, it helps to improve insulin resistance.

Eggs: They are highly nutritious and is rich in protein and other minerals that may help manage high blood sugar level.

Avocados: Have healthy fats, fiber and vitamins

Broccoli: Rich in antioxidants, it is a good source to maintain diabetes

Apples: These fruits have soluble fiber and may help with diabetes diet

