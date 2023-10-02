Diabetes Diet: 8 Low-GI Snacks to Control Blood Sugar
Bhelpuri is a flavourful street-style chaat loaded with healthy vegetables like onion, tomato, roasted channa dal and mint chutney.
Prepared using oats and semolina, oats pancake is a crispy dish that adds both taste and nutrition to your meal.
Moong chilla is prepared using yellow moong dal and is healthy to add in your diabetic diet.
Palak Pappad chat i.e Spinach is one of the healthiest veggies for a diabetic and can be easily included in everyday diet.
Moong chaat is a perfect balance of taste and health. Also, it will be a great addition to your diabetic diet.
Roasted makhanas are suitable for people with diabetes as it has low-calorie content.
Poha is a most common breakfast dish with low calories and is perfect for people suffering from diabetes.
Barley parantha has an extremely low glycemic index and is packed with fibre which makes it the perfect pick for diabetics.
