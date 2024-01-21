Diabetes Diet in Winter: 10 Healthy Carbs to Manage Glucose Level
Beans: Eating high-fibre food such as beans can benefit a diabetics' overall health and body weight,
Berries: They are low in sugar and carbs, as compared to other fruits. Raspberries, in particular, have one of the highest fibre content.
Broccoli: Leafy green veggies are a great way to balance your carbs. They not only help you feel full but also control a hike in blood sugar levels.
Sweet Potato: Boil, roast or bake, sweet potato is a healthy choice for diabetics. They are more nutritious and help to control calories.
Fruits: Make sure you don't skip fruits just because you're a sugar patient. They are packed with vitamins and disease-fighting antioxidants.
Nuts: People with diabetes should include nuts in their diet. In addition to improving glycemic, they lower BP and reduce inflammation.
Whole Grain Bread: You can control the rise in sugar level with the inclusion of better carbs, including whole grain bread.
Oats: They are complex cars that provide nourishment without disturbing your blood sugar levels.
Whole Grain Pasta: They contain extra protein that helps you manage the spike in your blood sugar level.
Dairy: Skip a full-fat diary, but don't skip milk and cheese just because you're diabetic. They are nutritionally rich food items that have low-calorie content.
