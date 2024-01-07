Diabetes Diet in Winter: 10 Worst Foods That Spike Blood Sugar Levels
White Carbs: Once your body starts to process white carbohydrates, they behave very similarly to sugar and raise your glucose levels.
Oily Foods: Fried foods absorb a lot of oil, so eating them adds up to a lot of extra calories, especially for diabetics.
Alcohol: Alcohol and diabetes medications are both metabolized by the liver.
Fruit Juice: Fruit juice, which has more vitamins and minerals than soda and other sugary drinks, has concentrated levels of fruit sugar becomes problematic for diabetes.
Sweet Syrup: Blood sugar spikes are caused by natural sugars like honey and maple syrup.
Full-Fat Diary: Dairy products include saturated fats, which can increase LDL cholesterol levels and cause issues for diabetics.
Red Meat: Individuals who have type 2 diabetes have to restrict or stay away from high-fat meats, including ribs, sausage, bacon, hot dogs, bologna, and ordinary ground beef.
Packaged Meals: Unhealthy trans fats are found in packaged snacks and baked products, such as chips, pretzels, cookies, doughnuts, and packed cakes.
Sweets: Foods high in processed sugar, such as sweets and many desserts, are regarded as some of the worst things to consume if you have type 2 diabetes.
