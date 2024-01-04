Diabetes Diet: 6 Low Glycemic Millets to Manage Insulin Levels
04 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
2023 was considered as the year of millets. It can actually be beneficial to manage blood sugar level as well.
Millets are mostly low in glycemic index, fibre rich and can better help manage blood sugar levels.
Finger Millet (Ragi): It is rich in fibre, minerals and helps in diabetes management.
Sorghum Millet (Jowar): It is good for managing blood sugar levels and lowers risk of sudden spike.
Pearl Millet (Bajra): It boosts insulin sensitivity, has high fibre content and helps to slowly release glucose in blood stream.
Foxtail Millet (Kangani): It i slow in glycemic index, lowers cholesterol and triglycerides for type 2 diabetes.
Barnyard Millet (Sanva): Another low GI millet, it also is low in carbs and good for diabetes and heart health.
