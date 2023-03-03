Diabetes Diet: Top 5 Tips For Indians

03 Mar, 2023
The most important thing is to cut sugar from your diet completely. Sugar can cause spikes in blood sugar levels that can lead to diabetes
Include more high fibre food in your diet. These foods are beneficial for people looking to reduce their risk of diabetes.
Drink at least 6-8 glasses of water daily. Cut down on soft, sugary drinks and beverages and stick to water as it will also keep you full for longer period.
It is essential to stay physically active for overall health. A simple walk, jog or running on the treadmill can do the trick.
Stress is the major risk factor that can increase the risk of Diabetes. So, try and avoid taking mental stress as much as you can.
