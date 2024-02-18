Diabetes-Friendly Diet: 12 Low-Sugar Fruits For Stable Blood Sugar

18 Feb, 2024

Onam Gupta

Apples are high in fibre, making them a good option for people with diabetes

Pears are another fruit that is high in fibre and low in sugar, making them diabetes-friendly

Apricots are low in sugar, making them a diabetic-friendly fruit option

Plums are low in calories, making them a suitable choice for those looking to manage diabetes

Oranges are high in vitamin C and fibre and have a moderate GI

Kiwi is a nutrient-dense fruit that is low in sugar and high in fibre

Grapefruit is low in calories and has a low GI

Guava is rich in fibre and vitamin C and has a low GI, making it a suitable choice for those looking to stablize blood sugar levels

Apricots are low in sugar, making them a diabetic-friendly fruit option

Berries are rich in fibre and antioxidants, making them an excellent choice for managing blood sugar.

Cherries have a low GI and contain antioxidants that help improve insulin sensitivity

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 8 Cholesterol-Friendly Drinks to Boost Heart Health

 Find Out More