Diabetes Symptoms: 5 Early Warning Signs to Watch Out in Children
08 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Diabetes is a growing metabolic condition with already over 1 million Indian living with it.
Since it is becoming a concern in children as well, watching out of signs and symptoms is important.
Here are few warning signs that should not be ignored. In cases of persistent signs, it is always better to consult a doctor.
Increased Thirst: Feeling thirsty often can a warning signs that something isn't right about the body. It also further increases frequency of urination.
Unexplained weight loss: This is another early warning sign that should not be missed. Keep a check on their diet.
Persistent Fatigue: Feeling tired often is another sign of developing diabetes type 1. Lethargy is a common sign.
Mood Swings: If your kid is showing irritability, mood changes accompanied by other diabetes symptoms, in itself is a mjor warning signs that should not be ignored.
Hunger: Some children also have increased bouts of hunger despite having proper meals.
