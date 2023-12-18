Diabetes Symptoms: 7 Early Signs of Rising Blood Sugar Levels

18 Dec, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Diabetes tends to increase during winters as arteries constrict.

Here are few tell-tale signs that indicate that a person may have high level of blood sugar

Blurred Vision: This is one the early symptoms of increase in insulin level. One may have difficulty in focussing on objects and discomfort of blurry vision.

Itchy skin: Due to dehydration caused by frequent urination, there is a tendency for the skin to get more itchy.

Frequent Urination: When diabetes increases, kidneys do not function optimally and can lead to more urine trips to the washroom.

Floaters: Small spots or dark spots may appear to float in one’s field of vision.

Slow Healing of Wounds: Increased blood sugar levels can lead to reduced blood flow that may damage the nerve and make it challenging to heal cuts and wounds.

Weight Fluctuation: Unexplained weight loss or weight gain can be an early indication of diabetes.

