Diabetes Symptoms: 7 Early Signs of Rising Blood Sugar Levels
18 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Diabetes tends to increase during winters as arteries constrict.
Here are few tell-tale signs that indicate that a person may have high level of blood sugar
Blurred Vision: This is one the early symptoms of increase in insulin level. One may have difficulty in focussing on objects and discomfort of blurry vision.
Itchy skin: Due to dehydration caused by frequent urination, there is a tendency for the skin to get more itchy.
Frequent Urination: When diabetes increases, kidneys do not function optimally and can lead to more urine trips to the washroom.
Floaters: Small spots or dark spots may appear to float in one’s field of vision.
Slow Healing of Wounds: Increased blood sugar levels can lead to reduced blood flow that may damage the nerve and make it challenging to heal cuts and wounds.
Weight Fluctuation: Unexplained weight loss or weight gain can be an early indication of diabetes.
