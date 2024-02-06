Diabetes Tips: 7 Indian Herbs to Manage Glucose Levels Everyday
06 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Diabetes control is important to lower risk of cholesterol, kidney failure etc. Here are few herbs and spices to easily add in diet to control glucose levles everyday.
Turmeric: Haldi has an antioxidant called curcumin that is said to help with diabetes. It also has anti-inflammatory properties.
Cinnamon: It has antiviral, antibacterial properties that , as per studies, may help lower risk of type 2 diabetes.
Curry Leaves: Another common household condiment, it is good for blood sugar control and lowers insulin resistance.
Methi or Fenugreek: Fenugreek seeds are considered to improve blood sugar levels. It slows digestion and increases nutrient absorption. Also keep cholesterol in check.
Cloves: Consuming cloves can help improve metabolism and manage glucose levels.
Ginger: It has gingerol that is good for diabetes control.
Garlic: Loaded with antioxidants, garlic has allicin that manage insulin sensitivity.
