Diabetes Tips: 7-Step Morning Ritual to Reduce Glucose Spike
11 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Blood sugar levels may increase in winters as arteries constrict.
Decreased levels of oxygen during winter months may lead to false readings as well.
Decreased levels of oxygen during winter months may lead to false readings as well. Here is a morning routine to follow and reduce risk of insulin spike.
Hydration: Start your day by hydrating yourself properly to regulate the glucose level.
Methidana Water: Drink fenugreek water early winter morning to reduce risk of insulin spike as it lowers sugar absorption and is a good detox drink too.
Yoga: Practise 15-20 minutes of everyday yoga lowers stress, enhance insulin sensitivity and helps glucose control.
Never miss breakfast and include protein, fibre to lower diabetes.
Fibre Rich Diet: Opt for more fibre as breakfast or snacks. It helps digestion and keep your stomach full. Makhana, nuts can be healthy snacks to try.
Protein Rich Breakfast: Never skip breakfast and try to include more protein foods like eggs, to keep diabetes in control.
Take Whole Fruits: Incorporate low glycemic index fruits as your snack choice to keep you healthy and satiated.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: High Cholesterol: 8 Indian Snacks to Keep LDL in Check