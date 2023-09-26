Different Types Of Tea That You Need To Try Across India
26 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Assam Tea is known for its malty flavor and briskness which is widely preferred.
Green tea is considered as the healthiest beverage, loaded with antioxidants and nutrients.
Butter Tea is also known as Gur Gur Chai. It is made up of tea leaves, Himalayan yak milk, water and salt.
Noon Chai is made by tea leaves along with cardamom and baking soda until a bright pink color is achieved.
Darjeeling Tea comes in a number of flavors, including white, black, green, and oolong. It has a distinctive perfume that is calming.
Kashmiri Kahwa is a unique chai made from tea leaves, dried rose petals, saffron, cardamom, and cinnamon.
Masala Chai is blend of black tea with milk, sugar, and flavorful spices like ginger, clove, cardamom, and cinnamon.
