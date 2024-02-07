Digestion to Stress Relief, 7 Amazing Benefits of Mint Leaves (Pudina)

07 Feb, 2024

Jigyasa Sahay

Mint leaves or pudina is a regular household condiment that has benefits its savoury taste.

Respiratory Health: Pudina has menthol that has a soothing effect on respiratory tract and helps with congestion and cold.

Skin Health: It gas anti-microbial properties and anti inflammatory properties that helps to maintain a healthy skin.

Alleviate Nausea: It is one of the oldest tricks in the book to help get relief from nausea with mint leaves.

Weight Management: It has properties that help with managing weight and lowers appetite from unhealthy cravings.

Stress Relief: Mint tea is one of the best go to options for a refreshing and soothing drink, It helps to calm body and mind.

Good For digestion: It helps get relief from gas and bloating and enhances digestion.

Oral Hygiene: It help with refreshing breadth, promotes gum health as well.

Adding it in any food or drink just adds that tinge of refreshing flavour filled with antioxidants.

