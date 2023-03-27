Here are 3 powerful yoga asanas that you should try to control high cholesterol levels.
Kapalbhati may be able to reduce obesity in addition to lowering cholesterol.
Sarvangasana might assist in reducing the dangerous cholesterol levels in the body.
Paschimottanasana can also be highly effective at lowering blood cholesterol levels.
This pose lowers cholesterol and removes excess body fat in the hips, waist, thighs, and belly in addition to activating the liver and easing indigestion.
Shalabhasana can help you keep a healthy weight by reducing excess body fat, lowering cholesterol, and improving liver function.
It is advised to live a healthy lifestyle that involves regular physical activity and a balanced food in order to maintain proper cholesterol levels.
