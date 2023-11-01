Eat These 8 Foods After Fast If You Need Energy 2023- In Pics
If you are planning to break your fast these eight foods can give you quick energy.
Oatmeal is packed with high levels of nutrients like vitamins and minerals that is essential for your body. Oats can be your go to meal after breaking your fast.
Bananas are rich in magnesium and have 110 calories. Bananas can be included in smoothies, shakes, pancakes, and other dishes.
Yogurt mostly contains simple sugars like lactose and galactose as carbohydrates. These sugars can provide of readily usable energy when they are broken down.
Toasted sesame seeds give salads, soups, stir-fries, and other dishes a little crunch and flavour. They are rich in magnesium, which helps the conversion of sugar into energy.
Yes!! drinking water can help you get energized. Low energy and even mental dullness can lead to dehydration.
Leafy green vegetables like green beans contain high nutrient profile. They are rich in anti-oxidants, fiber, protein and many more potential health benefits
Lentils are an excellent source of fiber and carbs. One cup of lentils contains iron, zinc and manganese
