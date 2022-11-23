Doctors suggest we should drink more fluids if we test COVID positive as our body gets dehydrated. (Pixabay)
23 Nov, 2022
The best way to fight any infection is to maintain a healthy diet as our body will need nutrients. (Pixabay)
23 Nov, 2022
Not everyone with a low oxygen level will have difficulty breathing, so you must regularly monitor the oxygen levels during COVID. (Pixabay)
23 Nov, 2022
It is essential that we take medicines on time so that it help us fight the disease. (Pixabay)
23 Nov, 2022
It is important that we stay in touch with a doctor and inform him/her of about any alarming symptoms. (Pixabay)
23 Nov, 2022
It is important to keep our mental health on track and not feel low during COVID.(Pixabay)
23 Nov, 2022
Believe it or not, take steam to get relief from cold and cough during COVID. (Pixabay)
23 Nov, 2022
