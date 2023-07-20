Eye Care in Monsoon: 8 Foods to Boost Eye Health in Rains
20 Jul, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Monsoon entails a host of infections making it imperative to indulge in self-care
Vitamin C rich food important to prevent inflammatory injuries inthe eyes
eggs are a good source of proteins and carries other nutrients good for immuity
Nuts and seeds are great source to improve eye health
Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acid, zinc and vitamin E
Flax seeds help to keep eyes hydrated
Carrots are the OG food to boost eye health. Rich in vitamin A and other nutrients it helps with eye sight and more
Broccoli is packed with nutrients that support eye health
Bell peppers are loaded with anti-oxidants, vitamin C that is important for eyes
Avocados are nutrient dense and rich in anti-oxidants
