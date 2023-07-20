Eye Care in Monsoon: 8 Foods to Boost Eye Health in Rains

20 Jul, 2023

India.com Lifestyle Staff

Monsoon entails a host of infections making it imperative to indulge in self-care

Vitamin C rich food important to prevent inflammatory injuries inthe eyes

eggs are a good source of proteins and carries other nutrients good for immuity

Nuts and seeds are great source to improve eye health

Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acid, zinc and vitamin E

Flax seeds help to keep eyes hydrated

Carrots are the OG food to boost eye health. Rich in vitamin A and other nutrients it helps with eye sight and more

Broccoli is packed with nutrients that support eye health

Bell peppers are loaded with anti-oxidants, vitamin C that is important for eyes

Avocados are nutrient dense and rich in anti-oxidants

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 8 Tips to Prevent Dengue and Malaria This Monsoon

 Find Out More