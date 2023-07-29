Eye Flu: Early Signs and Symptoms You Should Not Ignore

29 Jul, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Eye flu or conjunctivitis is spreading like wildfire in Delhi.

Redness in eyes

Frequent irritation and itchiness in the eyes

Slight burning sensation

Excessive watery or yellowish discharge from the eyes

Increased sensitivity to light

Maintaining proper hand hygiene is important and one should avoid touching eyes and face.

Maintain proper diet for eye health and to boost immunity

Thanks For Reading!

Next: How to Kapalbhati Properly? Step-by-Step Guide

 Find Out More