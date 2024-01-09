Farhan Akhtar's 7 Fitness Secrets to Get in Shape
09 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Farhan Akhtar turned 50 today and here is secret to a healthy and fit body.
Dedication and consistency is the key to get that chiseled body and stay fit.
The 'Toofan' actor indulges in strength training. It helps with strengthening upper body.
Speedball Boxing: It helps to burn calories faster and is good for cardiovascular health.
Functional Training: It helps prevent injuries, improves flexibility, agility and builds overall strength as well.
Weight Training: It helps to increase muscle mass, strengthen and helps to get a sculpted physique as well.
Cardio: This is a well-rounded approach to enhance strength of vital organs and body as well.
After a week of intense training and following a strict diet plan, Farhan also makes a point to have his rest days in place. It is important for the body to relax and repair.
