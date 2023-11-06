Festive Feasting Without the Guilt | 7 Tips for Healthy Holiday Eating
06 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
To promote satiety and aid digestion, begin your meals with nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables
To avoid overindulgence, savor each bite and avoid distractions while eating
Instead of frying, use healthier cooking methods such as grilling, baking, or roasting
Use portion control to limit your intake of calorie-dense foods
Include lean protein sources in your meals to boost metabolism and provide sustained energy
Keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day
Allow yourself occasional treats, but savor them in moderation to avoid overindulgence
