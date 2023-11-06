Festive Feasting Without the Guilt | 7 Tips for Healthy Holiday Eating

06 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

To promote satiety and aid digestion, begin your meals with nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables

To avoid overindulgence, savor each bite and avoid distractions while eating

Instead of frying, use healthier cooking methods such as grilling, baking, or roasting

Use portion control to limit your intake of calorie-dense foods

Include lean protein sources in your meals to boost metabolism and provide sustained energy

Keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day

Allow yourself occasional treats, but savor them in moderation to avoid overindulgence

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Best Beverages for Effective Studies

 Find Out More