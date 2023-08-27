Ghee is a commonly used ingredient in every Indian household. Our grandmothers use ghee as it has the power to keep you warm. (Photo@Freepik)

27 Aug, 2023

Anshul Rani

Ghee provides advantages for immunity, strength, memory, and skin. Additionally, it enhances intestinal health and aids in system detoxification. (Photo@Freepik)

Ghee is beneficial for strengthening immunity because it contains butyric acids. (Photo@Freepik)

It may be shocking, but cow ghee keeps you full for a long and boosts your metabolism. (Photo@Freepik)

Ghee is a powerhouse of lucid acids that help to boost energy. (Photo@Freepik)

Ghee contains omega-3, a fatty acid that sharpens memory. (Photo@Freepik)

Add spoonfuls of ghee to your everyday diet to improve digestion. (Photo@Freepik)

Cow ghee also helps in flawless and smooth skin. (Photo@Freepik)

If you are suffering from constipation, ghee is beneficial for your health. (Photo@Freepik)

Ghee benefits the eye and the diseases related to it. (Photo@Freepik)

Ghee is an excellent source of good fats, which helps to improve heart health. (Photo@Freepik)

