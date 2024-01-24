7 Natural Ways to Improve Good Cholesterol (HDL) Levels ta Home
24 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Diet, lifestyle, sleeping all affects cholesterol. Here are few natural ways to improve good cholesterol (HDL) levels.
Legumes and lentils: These help tp reduce heart attack risk and allows space to improve god cholesterol levels.
Avoid Processed Food: Reducing processed food intake will lead to increase in good cholesterol levels.
Daily Exercise: Exercising atleast 30 minutes for 4-5 day can help increase HDL.
Fibre rich diet: It helps to lower bad cholesterol levels.
Stress management: Stress adversely affect LDL, therefore, healthy stress levels lead to healthy HDl.
Weight Management: Keep your weight in check as it helps to lower LDL.
Drinking alcohol breaks down into triglycerides and cholesterol. Therefore, lowering alcohol content lowers the buildup of bad cholesterol.
Stop smoking: It makes plaque build up in arteries more sticky and lower HDL level.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cholesterol Diet: 10 Daily Habits to Keep LDL in Control