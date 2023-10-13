Good Cholesterol: 8 Tips to Increase HDL Levels
13 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
We usually talk of reducing high cholesterol, but one must also focus on increasing good cholesterol levels.
HDL or high density lipoprotein is good cholesterol. and here are some effective tips to raise it naturally.
Be more physically active. Exercise regularly even if for 15-20 minutes a day.
Nutrient rich and healthy diet is vital to increase good cholesterol.
Weight Management is important for optimal HDL level. Obesity can lead to high cholesterol and pose risk to the heart.
Limit alcohol consumption for maintaining cholesterol level.
Include more fiber in your everyday diet. It will help to keep you full longer and reduce bad cholesterol.
Add omega 3-fatty acid, protein, in your diet and avoid processed foods as much as you can.
Stop smoking immediately for healthy cholesterol and heart.
