Good Cholesterol: 9 Ayurveda Oils to Boost HDL Levels Naturally
Sunflower oil is rich in polyunsaturated fats and maintains a healthy balance of cholesterol, including an increase in HDL levels.
Ghee contains healthy fats that may contribute to an increase in HDL cholesterol levels
Coconut Oil is rich in MCTs that may positively impact HDL cholesterol
Ayurved practitioners often recommend sesame oil for its potential to balance cholesterol levels
As per Ayurveda, regular consumption of mustard oil in moderation may help increase HDL cholesterol levels
Flaxseed oil is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids which may have a positive impact on HDL cholesterol levels.
Almond oil, derived from nutrient-packed almonds, contains vitamin E which may lead to the improvement of HDL cholesterol levels
Olive oil has been renowned for its heart-healthy benefits and has been linked to boost HDL cholesterol levels
