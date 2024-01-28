Good Cholesterol Diet: 10 Seasonal Fruits to Boost Heart Health
Pomegranate contains antioxidants that have been linked to a reduction in cholesterol levels
Berries are rich in fibre, promoting heart health and reducing bad cholesterol levels.
Bananas are a good source of potassium which plays a beneficial role in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels.
Cherries contain compounds that may help lower cholesterol and reduce inflammation.
Avocado is rich in monounsaturated fats which can help raise good HDL cholesterol levels.
Grapes contain essential compounds that may have heart-protective effects.
Kiwi is packed with vitamins, fibre and antioxidants, helping manage cholesterol levels
Pears are a good source of soluble fibre that helps in maintaining healthy heart
Apples contain soluble fibre which has been linked to lower LDL Levels.
Oranges are high in soluble fibre, which can help lower cholesterol levels and prevent heart diseases.
