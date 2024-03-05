Good Cholesterol Diet: 8 Summer Foods to Increase LDL Levels Naturally
Lady Finger or okra is the best summer vegetable as it is considered beneficial in lowering LDL levels
Bitter gourd is a rich source of antioxidants which is one of the major components for lowering cholesterol
Pointed gourd is not just a staple summer food but also helps to reduce high cholesterol levels
Watermelon contains great nutritional value and the presence of lycopene helps to lower cholesterol levels
Cucumber consists of phytosterols which are known to reduce high cholesterol levels
Soya chunks are excellent in lowering our cholesterol levels and promoting a healthier heart
Asparagus is a great source of essential vitamins and minerals that help in eliminating bad cholesterol, improve blood circulation in the body and promote a healthier heart.
