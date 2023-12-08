Good Cholesterol Tips: 9 Steps to Increase HDL, Reduce Heart Attack Risk in Winter
08 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Cholesterol control is essential in winter months also to reduce heart attack risk and high blood pressure.
High cholesterol puts your heart at risk. Hence, here are few steps to follow before bed to to manage good cholesterol levels.
Early Dinner: Try to have dinner between 7-8 pm to have proper time for digestion.
Green Tea: Sip on this herbal detox drink before bed to detox your body.
Sleeping Pattern: Sleep timely, and have good 7-8 hours for good quality sleep for good cholesterol check.
Exercise: Indulge in brisk walking, jogging or some exercise to stay active and reduce fat build up in arteries.
Yoga: 20-30 minutes of yoga everyday can help increase good cholesterol. It will also help manage stress aiding HDL level.
Stop Smoking: It is important to quit this habit to reduce high cholesterol and protect your heart health.
Limit Alcohol: Reduce alcohol consumption, it will help lower risk of developing fatty liver.
Choose Healthy Fats: Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats are healthy options. Try fish, plant based food to manage HDL levels.
