Gout Diet: 10 Foods to Balance Uric Acid Levels
08 Sep, 2023
Mayank Verma
These foods can help balance uric acid levels, along with a well-rounded diet and active lifestyle.
Celery: Celery is known to help with gout symptoms due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It can also help with hydration.
Berries: Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are low in purines and high in antioxidants, making them excellent choices for managing uric acid.
Turmeric: This spice contains curcumin, which can have anti-inflammatory effects and may assist in managing gout symptoms.
Watermelon: High in water content, watermelon can help keep you hydrated and flush out excess uric acid from the body.
Quinoa: Quinoa is a whole grain that is low in purines and can be a nutritious alternative to other grains like white rice.
Low-Fat Dairy: Foods like skim milk and yogurt are rich in calcium and may help reduce uric acid levels. They also provide essential nutrients without excess purines.
Cherries: Cherries and cherry juice contain compounds that can lower uric acid and reduce the risk of gout attacks.
Cucumber: Similar to watermelon, cucumbers are hydrating and low in purines, making them a refreshing choice.
Apples: Apples are a healthy fruit choice because they are low in purines and high in fiber, aiding in digestion and overall health.
Ginger: Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce gout-related pain and inflammation.
